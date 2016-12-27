US doctor who survived Ebola returns to practicing medicine

By Associated Press
Published: Tuesday, December 27th, 2016 at 11:34am
Updated: Tuesday, December 27th, 2016 at 11:54am

DEVELOPING STORY — This story will be updated as new information becomes available.

FORT WORTH, Texas — A doctor who survived Ebola after contracting the virus while treating patients in Liberia has quietly returned to practicing medicine in Fort Worth.

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram (http://bit.ly/2iApPbH ) reports that Dr. Kent Brantly returned to practicing medicine about a year ago. He now practices medicine and teaches young doctors at JPS Health Network, where he says some patients recognize him and bring up his battle of more than two years ago.

The 35-year-old was a JPS resident before heading to Africa.

Brantly said his health is fine and he draws on his experience in Liberia to teach the message of caring for others. He says the lesson he’s tried to preach most is “choosing compassion over fear.”

___

Information from: Fort Worth Star-Telegram, http://www.star-telegram.com

Advertisement

Continue reading

Subscribe to the Journal for only $12.
TOP |