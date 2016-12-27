3rd deer with chronic wasting disease found in SE Minnesota

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

ST. PAUL, Minn. — A third deer infected with chronic wasting disease has been discovered in southeastern Minnesota.

The Department of Natural Resources says a hunter shot the deer in mid-November about 5 miles north of where two previously reported infected deer were killed about 4 miles west of Lanesboro. An area taxidermist provided a sample for testing to the DNR.

The discovery won’t change the current boundaries of the disease management zone, which is designated deer permit area 603. A special hunt begins Saturday in the permit area and concludes Sunday, Jan. 15. The DNR is trying to deplete the deer population in that zone to try to stop any spread of the brain disease.

Chronic wasting disease is fatal to deer, elk and moose but is not known to affect human health.