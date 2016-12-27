Nights are aglow these days on Museum Hill

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

SANTA FE, N.M. — If you get tired of the usual Christmas lights around Santa Fe — although there’s a wonderful variety and profusion up and down its neighborhood streets — you might want to check out the GLOW event at the Santa Fe Botanical Garden on Museum Hill.

Various changing hues bathe the garden’s trees and spikes of dried grasses, as well as the sculptures in Bill Barrett’s “Visual Poetry” exhibition. Rivers of colored dots from lasers wash over portions of the scene, along with glowing globes both on the ground and hanging from trees and structures.

Don’t worry about the cold — burning logs crackle away in stoves and fireplaces throughout the garden, while a closed pavilion fends off winds and offers chairs to sit down and listen to the entertainment. On Dec. 26, in recognition of Kwanzaa, the

featured entertainers were with the Akeen Ayamniyi African Drummers. And, of course, a concession stand in the pavilion offers cookies, cocoa, coffee and more.

The display continues through Sunday, Jan. 1, and admission is $7-$9 — free for youngsters 12 and younger. You can buy them online (santafebotanicalgarden.org) to avoid lines at the cashier.