Trump Tower briefly evacuated because of suspicious package that didn’t pose a threat

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

Trump Tower, the site of President-elect Donald Trump’s home, business and transition offices in New York City, was partially evacuated Tuesday after the discovery of a suspicious package that police later said did not pose a threat.

Trump, who is spending the holidays at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, was not present at the time.

The New York Police Department bomb squad responded to reports of the package in the building of the lobby in midtown Manhattan “out of an abundance of caution,” spokesman Peter Donald said on Twitter. Police soon determined it was bag of children’s toys and “nothing life-threatening,” another department spokesman said. An “all clear” was given shortly after 5 p.m.

Under an agreement with the city, Trump Tower’s lobby is accessible to the public from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. That has turned the presidential transition process into something of a spectacle, as tourists routinely come by. New York City officials have complained about the massive amount of resources being consumed by security.

Trump did not appear to be overly concerned about Tuesday’s incident, based on his Twitter account.

Advertisement Continue reading

Before the “all clear” announcement, he posted a tweet that continued what has become a sparring match with President Barack Obama about whether Obama could have won a third term against Trump.

Obama said he was confident he could have during a podcast Monday hosted by his former senior adviser, David Axelrod.

“President Obama campaigned hard (and personally) in the very important swing states and lost,” Trump said in his tweet late Tuesday afternoon, his second in as many days on the subject. “The voters wanted to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

trump-package