Teen victim identified in Jefferson County shooting

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

GOLDEN, Colo. — Authorities have identified a 14-year-old boy who was fatally shot last week as Nathaniel Griego of Jefferson County.

Jefferson County sheriff’s spokesman Mark Techmeyer released the teen’s name Tuesday.

Deputies arrested the victim’s 15-year-old friend on suspicion of reckless manslaughter and being a juvenile in possession of a handgun. His name hasn’t been released because of his age.

Techmeyer told The Denver Post (http://tinyurl.com/z36zx2o) the shooting was a “terribly tragic story.”

He says the shooting wasn’t premeditated, but authorities haven’t yet said whether it was accidental.

Advertisement Continue reading

Techmeyer says the gun belonged to one of the boys’ family.

Authorities say the 15-year-old ran from the house after the shooting. They say he was arrested and the gun was recovered later.

___

Information from: The Denver Post, http://www.denverpost.com