Teen victim identified in Jefferson County shooting

Jefferson County sheriff’s spokesman Mark Techmeyer released the teen’s name Tuesday.
Deputies arrested the victim’s 15-year-old friend on suspicion of reckless manslaughter and being a juvenile in possession of a handgun. His name hasn’t been released because of his age.
Techmeyer told The Denver Post (http://tinyurl.com/z36zx2o) the shooting was a “terribly tragic story.”
He says the shooting wasn’t premeditated, but authorities haven’t yet said whether it was accidental.
Techmeyer says the gun belonged to one of the boys’ family.
Authorities say the 15-year-old ran from the house after the shooting. They say he was arrested and the gun was recovered later.
___
Information from: The Denver Post, http://www.denverpost.com
Share