Election shows Clinton more disliked than Trump

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

Following Donald Trump’s unexpected win over Hillary Clinton in the general election, Democrats mounted unprecedented campaigns to have members of the Electoral College act against the majority vote in their respective states.

As could be expected, most Republicans were either silent, or urged Electoral College members to honor the wishes of the majority.

All this came about against a background of claims that Russian President Vladimir Putin, FBI Director James Comey, President Barack Obama, Clinton’s staff, et al., were at fault for having the election “stolen” from Clinton.

Despite or because of the Democrats’ call for members of the Electoral College to “vote their consciences,” and the Republicans’ call for them to stay true to the voters they represented, Donald Trump lost two of his initial total of 306 electoral votes. Hillary Clinton lost five, and would have lost eight had not three of her expected electors been overruled or replaced when they attempted to vote against her.

Advertisement Continue reading

Thus, Trump’s Electoral College vote advantage over Clinton increased from 74 to 77.

The two Republican electors who refused to support Trump at least voted for other Republicans. Three Washington state Democratic Party electors who refused to support Clinton voted for the Republican Colin Powell!

In my opinion, the result of the Electoral College vote was even more of a condemnation of Hillary Clinton than was the general election.

It is time for Clinton and her supporters to realize that it wasn’t Putin, Wikileaks, Comey, lack of Obama support, or failures on the part of her staff that doomed Clinton’s bid for the White House.

It was the demonstrated fact that, despite the dislike many voters felt for Trump, the dislike for Clinton was even greater. Clinton was responsible for her own defeat.

The Democratic Party’s responsibility in this debacle was in choosing her as its representative.

Prior to the election, I voiced my summation of the situation. I believed that Trump was the only potential Republican candidate who could not easily defeat Clinton, and that Hillary Clinton was the only potential Democratic candidate who could not easily defeat Trump. By putting forward two such generally disliked candidates, the major parties guaranteed a contest between the two least-favored candidates in the history of presidential politics.

It just turned out that Clinton was even more deeply despised and distrusted than was Trump.