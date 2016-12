.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio police say two Home Depot employees have been hurt trying to halt some shoplifters.

One of the workers was shot in the face with a BB gun when he confronted the two thieves. The other has been hurt when she fell during the confrontation Tuesday afternoon.

Both have been taken to a hospital for evaluation. Police say the injuries are not considered life threatening.

Police are searching for the shoplifters.