Sports Speak Up! Making L.A. great again

A COUPLE OF years ago, there were no NFL franchises in LA. There will soon be 2 NFL teams. That’s what I call “Making America Great Again” and thank you President Elect!

— JC, SoCal

NOW THAT THE Ryan Bros. Sideshow Circus is gone, who is going to prank call the Patriots? Actually am sad to see them go.

— Patricia M.

DETROIT COACH Jim Caldwell sounded the alarm Monday when he said before the Lions were eaten alive by the Dallas Cowboys, “We’re going to go out and prepare like we normally prepare and play like we normally play.” We can’t say we weren’t warned.

— Jack Bowers, Albuquerque

THE COWBOYS might be America’s team, but the Cubs are the World’s team!

— Hunchback Jimmy

THANKS ABQDon for the AT&T Stadium stats. I do plan on attending a game there someday. Of course, I will be rooting for my team (NY Giants). :-)

— Westside Tony

FOR ALL LOBO football fans who want more “New Mexico kids” on their team, please define “NM kid.” Born and raised here, lived their whole life? Perhaps lived here one year and graduated from a local high school? There are many variations of this, too many to list here. If your desire is to tie the hands of your coaches during recruiting, UNM might want to think about dropping down to FCS, or maybe Division II. There’s talent here, but not enough to completely fill a team that wants to compete with the “big boys.”

— Joe, ABQ

UNM LOBO fans are now being called “anti NM athlete haters”? This is too much fun.

— Joe, law school student.