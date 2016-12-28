Man armed with knife demands $2 in gas, then flees

By Associated Press
Published: Wednesday, December 28th, 2016 at 5:29am
Updated: Wednesday, December 28th, 2016 at 6:29am

PENNSVILLE, N.J. (AP) — Police are searching for a man who tried to hold up a New Jersey gas station for $2 worth of gasoline but fled after the attendant refused.

NJ.com reports (http://bit.ly/2i67RNa ) the attempted robbery occurred Tuesday night at the Coastal Gas Station in Pennsville Township.

Police Chief Allen Cummings says the suspect was carrying a gas can when he first approached the attendant outside the station. The man pulled out a knife and demanded $2 in gasoline.

When the attendant denied the request, the suspect ran off.

Police are reviewing surveillance video from the station in an effort to identify the suspect.

