.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

DEVELOPING STORY — This story will be updated as new information becomes available.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police are investigating what they said is a possible shooting near Edith and Lomas Wednesday morning.

Officer Brian Shannon, an Albuquerque Police Department spokesman, said detectives are on scene investigating, but he provided no other details.

“Details are extremely limited at this time,” Shannon said.

He asked that residents avoid the area while police investigate.