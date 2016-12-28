A French town has named an ugly, dead-end road the ‘Rue de Brexit’

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

To many in Europe, Brexit is the road to nowhere. Now, a town in France may be making that a reality.

Julian Sanchez, the 33-year-old mayor of Beaucaire in the south of France, had suggested naming a street in his town in honor of Britain’s June vote to leave the European Union.

Sanchez announced on Monday that his city council had supported his proposal for a “rue de Brexit” with a 23-to-9 vote last week. Sanchez, who is a member of the far right National Front, said that the decision had been made as a “homage to the sovereign people’s decision.”

The move sparked celebration from some quarters, with Leave.EU, one group that campaigned for Britain to leave the EU ahead of June’s referendum, tweeting that it was “a fine choice!”

“We have already received messages of congratulations from Great Britain,” Sanchez told radio station France Bleu. He also noted that there were streets nearby that had been named after the founders of the European Union, so he felt it was “justified to rebalance things.”

