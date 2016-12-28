Resorts in White River National Forest see increase in fees

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

ASPEN, Colo. — Ski-area operators in the White River National Forest are paying more to use public lands.

The Aspen Times reports (http://bit.ly/2hsTTnW ) that according to the U.S. Forest Service, the 11 resorts in the national forest paid $19.94 million in fees in fiscal 2016 compared with $17.92 million in 2015, an increase of 11 percent.

The large increase in fees reflects a strong year for Colorado’s ski industry, which saw 13 million visiting skiers for the first time.

The U.S. Forest Service use a formula to determine the fees a ski area must pay for revenue generated on national forest land that takes into account skier visits and related business, such as lessons.

Forest Supervisor Scott Fitzwilliams says the ski-area fees helped the White River National Forest generate about $10 million more in revenue than it spent in fiscal year 2016.

