CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia will be one of 11 states with a majority of women on their high courts starting next week.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports (http://bit.ly/2iqR05i) the West Virginia Supreme Court will have a female majority for the first time when Beth Walker takes the bench Jan. 1.

Walker, who will join Justices Margaret Workman and Robin Davis, was sworn into office Dec. 5. She’ll be the 77th justice and only the third woman.

Chief Justice Menis Ketchum and Justice Allen Loughry also make up the five-member court.

Walker defeated her four male opponents during the state’s first nonpartisan judicial election in May.

Other states with a female majority are Arkansas, California, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Mexico, New York, Tennessee, Washington and Wisconsin.