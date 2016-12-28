.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — District Attorney Kari Brandenburg announced in a news release Wednesday morning that her office will not bring charges against Albuquerque police officer Daniel Hughes for the fatal shooting of Armand Martin.

Hughes shot Martin, an Air Force veteran, on May 3, 2014 after a SWAT operation outside of Martin’s home on Albuquerque’s West Side.

Police had been called to home by Martin’s family, who said he had threatened them with a hand gun.

An hours long SWAT standoff ensued, during which police made repeated attempts to try to negotiate with Martin to surrender.

Advertisement Continue reading

During the standoff, Albuquerque police officers fired flash bangs into Martin’s home to try to get his attention. After two volleys of those were used, officer shot wood baton rounds into his windows.

Eventually, officers shot tear gas into the home and Martin came out the front door armed with a handgun. He fired two rounds from his weapons and Hughes, a sniper on the SWAT team, shot Martin in the chest and fatally wounded him.

This is a developing story. Check back later for additional updates.