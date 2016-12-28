Mia, Elijah rank as top baby names in New Mexico in 2016

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

SANTA FE, N.M. — The most popular names for newborns in New Mexico during 2016 were Mia and Elijah.

The New Mexico Department of Health has been compiling the rankings since 2014. The department’s vital records bureau uses birth certificates to come up with the list.

Amelia and Sebastian made their top 10 debut on this year’s list.

Over the last two years, Mia and Sophia have been the top two names for newborn girls while Noah has been first or second among the top names for boys.

The rankings also show Michael has increasingly risen in popularity from 10th place in 2014 to fourth last year and third this year.

Other top names this year were Olivia, Emma and Isabella for girls and Liam, Josiah and Ethan for boys.