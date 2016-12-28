Northern New Mexico village battles more water problems

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

QUESTA, N.M. — Some residents in a northern New Mexico community are still without running water.

Questa village officials tell Albuquerque television station KOB-TV (http://bit.ly/2iF0Jsd) that after three weeks, they aren’t able to provide enough water and that there may be a leak.

A second well was recently installed, but water pressure isn’t keeping up with demand.

Those residents who have water are under a boil advisory, while others have had to rely on bottled water and water trucks.

Mayor Mark Gallegos said he’s trying to find the source of the leak but acknowledged that the village’s system is archaic.

The state Department of Emergency Management said capital improvement funds need to be invested in the system, but how soon the leak will be fixed and who will fix it isn’t clear.

___

Information from: KOB-TV, http://www.kob.com