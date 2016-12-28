Speak Up! Readers sound off on NFL, UNM hierarchy

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

JC, SoCal, what in the hallowed name of Vince Lombardi does the possible presence of two NFL teams in Los Angeles have to do with the president-elect? The wheels for those moves were set in motion long before The Donald even decided to run for president. The truth is, you simply can’t resist implanting your political views where they don’t belong, in the sports section.

— Jack Bowers, ABQ

MarkD: The only fans that are obnoxious are of course those, like you, who can’t learn how to view pro football objectively. Congrats on a great year; it’s looking like NE and Dallas in the Super Bowl; however, should your team lose in the playoffs, we can expect to hear all the usual whining, excuse making, and straw man arguments from the majority of Cryboy fans. There is no difference between your lot and all the Clintonistas and liberal media lapdogs when it comes to passing blame and distorting facts.

— gtr

AFTER MORE THAN 4 years of a 5 year contract, UNM President Bob Frank is leaving the presidency on Dec. 31, before his term expires. He accomplished many positive undertakings and the UNM regents should have allowed Frank, a UNM alumnus, to finish out his contract. Negatively, he did approve Paul Krebs’ contract extension and the Pit’s new name — WisePies Arena (good pizza but not a proper name for the iconic Pit). Perhaps, in retrospect, it should have been the regents who were wished the best in their future endeavors?

— The Arbitrator