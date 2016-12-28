State Police: Oil truck crash spills fuel into Cimarron River

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — An oil truck slid off the road and spilled fuel into the Cimarron River near Eagle Nest in Northern New Mexico shortly before noon on Wednesday, according to a spokeswoman for New Mexico State Police.

Sgt. Elizabeth Armijo said the trailer was carrying unleaded gasoline and diesel fuel, and between 500 and 1100 gallons of diesel fuel spilled into the river after the crash.

State Police, Eagle Nest Fire Department, and Raton Fire Department responded to the scene approximately five miles east of Eagle Nest on westbound U.S. 64.

“The CMV (commercial motor vehicle) was removed from the river hours after the crash,” Armijo said. “A federally approved hazmat team has arrived on scene to initiate assessment and clean-up.”

She said police cited the truck driver, from the Fronk Oil Company of Booker Tex., for careless driving and issued an inspection of the truck.

Armijo said police are working with state and local agencies to inform those in the area who may be affected by the spill.

“In addition, the NM Environment Department is working with State Police to fully assess the environmental impacts of the accident and to ensure all is handled appropriately,” she said.