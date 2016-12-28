Crash spills 500-1,100 gallons of fuel into Cimarron River

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

SANTA FE, N.M. — An estimated 500 to 1,100 gallons of diesel fuel were spilled into the Cimarron River in northern New Mexico after a commercial truck slid off a road near Eagle Nest on Wednesday, according to New Mexico State Police.

The crash and fuel spill happened around 11:30 a.m. on U.S. 64, State Police said in a news release.

According to police, a commercial motor vehicle hauling a tanker-trailer holding unleaded gasoline and diesel fuel was headed west when it slid off the north side of U.S. 64 into the river at mile marker 290, which is about five miles east of Eagle Nest.

“After impacting the river,” State Police said, “the tanker trailer disengaged causing some diesel fuel to leak.”

State Police, the Eagle Nest Fire Department and the Raton Fire Department, which has a hazardous materials response team, responded.

The fuel was off-loaded from the tanker-trailer, State Police said, and the vehicle was removed from the river hours after the crash.

“A federally approved hazmat team has arrived on scene to initiate assessment and clean-up,” the news release reads. “State Police is working with other state and local agencies to inform those in the area who potentially may be affected by this incident. In addition, the (New Mexico) Environment Department is working with State Police to fully assess the environmental impacts of the accident and to ensure all is handled appropriately.”

The driver of the commercial vehicle, operated by Fronk Oil Co. of Booker, Texas, was cited for careless driving.