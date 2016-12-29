Editorial: Racing school a safer way

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

Illegal street racing, especially among young drivers, has been around as long as there have been vehicles, and along with the speed-fueled adrenaline rush comes an inherent danger.

Bernalillo County Commissioner Art De La Cruz and Sandia Speedway owner Charlie Fegan are giving Albuquerque-area drivers a chance today to get the former without the latter – in other words, a chance to get their “Fast & Furious” on without putting themselves and others at risk.

The free “Holiday Break Performance Driving School” is today at 9 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Drivers with a valid license, vehicle and insurance will get a 30- to 45-minute class on the “science of car racing,” then warm-up and faster spins around the track.

De La Cruz says “we want to show drivers the real dangers of street racing and to discourage it in hopes of avoiding more fatalities on our streets.”

Last month, 10-year-old Carmen Esmeralda Rivera Nevarez was killed when, police say, her family’s SUV was hit by a suspected street racer who hit 100 mph-plus on Interstate 25. Xavier Nelson, 23, has pleaded not guilty to vehicular homicide, street racing and possession of a controlled substance.

This is the first time the county and racetrack have offered such an event. Let’s hope: 1. Drivers who feel the need for speed take advantage; and 2. The county and track can devise a way to wave the green flag for would-be street racers again in a way that protects the public.

This editorial first appeared in the Albuquerque Journal. It was written by members of the editorial board and is unsigned as it represents the opinion of the newspaper rather than the writers.