Prep hoops: Eagles appear poised to rebound in a big way

RIO RANCHO – Roy Sanchez has been at this long enough, and possesses enough first-hand knowledge, to understand how this works.

“When you’re talking about state championships, you have to get lucky,” said Sanchez, Eldorado’s longtime boys basketball coach who has won three state titles with the burnt orange. “So if they continue to improve and get better, and get some luck at the end, sure.”

Sure, as in his Eagles clearly belonging on a short list of viable state contenders in Class 6A.

Neither Eldorado (4-1) nor anyone else could glean much useful information from Wednesday’s 69-28 destruction of Piedra Vista in the first round of the Holiday Hoops Classic at Rio Rancho High School.

But the Eagle strengths were nevertheless plainly obvious: scoring, athleticism, depth, chemistry, unselfishness. They held the Panthers to 10 points total through three quarters.

“We believe we are one of the best teams, if not the best team, in 6A,” said senior guard Mykol Lagarde.

Eldorado was not even a state qualifer last season – until Santa Fe removed itself from the playoff field under the dark cloud of a hazing investigation. The Eagles replaced the Demons as the No. 16 seed, then fell to No. 1 Oñate in the first round.

“It motivates us, how we got in last year,” said Lagarde.

Ironically enough, the Knights are also Eldorado’s semifinal opponent today at 5 p.m. It is definitely a potential playoff preview come March.

Nine months ago, not only did Eldorado fail to earn an at-large bid to state, but damage to the school gyms forced the Eagles to largely practice on outside courts for a majority of the 2016 summer.

But internally, the foundation was solidly in place. The Eagles’ junior varsity was undefeated last season, and a few of those faces have funneled up to the varsity and are contributing.

“We brought them up slowly,” Sanchez said. “We just want to be patient with them. Some people want to win now, and maybe we could have (if we brought them up earlier).”

Said senior guard Tanner Carter, “If we keep working hard like we have been, we can be really special.”

RIO RANCHO FIRST ROUND: Oñate squandered a 13-point lead to Hope Christian, but the Knights regrouped and beat the Huskies 67-64, avenging a loss to Hope in the Academy tournament final 2½ weeks ago. Guard Tony Avalos poured in 30 points for the Knights (9-2). Nelson Longmire had 19 points to lead the Huskies (6-1).

Española Valley (9-1) labored to a 13-point first half, but the Sundevils outscored El Paso Socorro 27-8 in the third quarter, and guard Isaiah Vigil dropped in back-to-back 3-pointers at a key juncture, as Española Valley won 59-50. All of Vigil’s 16 points came in the second half.

The defending 6A state champions and host Rams (6-4) survived a gritty performance by Mayfield before prevailing, also by a 59-50 score. Big men Derrick Reyes, Keshawn Banks and Joe Elmalhy each had fine games for Rio Rancho. The Rams meet Española Valley in the late semifinal today, at 7 p.m.

STU CLARK INVITE: In Las Vegas, Nev., Atrisco Heritage and St. Pius won first-round games. Jordan Arroyo’s 21 points sparked the Jaguars past Sandia Prep 93-56; Ryan Rivera had 18 points for the Sartans, who blew out Moriarty 70-40.

HOBBS HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT: In Lawton, Okla., beat Cleveland 70-66 in the first round. But Sandia won, beating South Mountain, Ariz., 45-36.

CLOVIS TOURNAMENT: Highland’s boys defeated Borger, Texas, 60-47, behind 21 points from Sidiki Mudada.