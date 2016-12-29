.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

Wednesday night’s Fresno State/University of New Mexico men’s basketball game in the Pit was halted for a couple of minutes late in the game when Bulldogs head coach Rodney Terry said a Lobo fan was calling his players thugs.

He spoke abot it with a game official, who asked a UNM employee to go in the stands to see if he could find the fan. No fan was identified as the heckler nor removed from the arena and the game proceeded. Fans cheered when the UNM employee decided instead to sit down in the stands.

Terry spoke with the Journal after the game. His audio can be heard in the attached video, but part of his comments are here:

“I’ve got a team where we do everything the right way. … We’ve got a class group. We coach our guys hard. If someone’s going to sit there and call my guys thugs, we don’t have thugs. I’ve got good guys in our program. We don’t have thugs. I’m never going to let a guy say that. That’s never going to be acceptable.” — Rodney Terry

UNM won the game 78-73 to start Mountain West play 1-0 for the sixth consecutive season.