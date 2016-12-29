.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

A fan was hospitalized after a second half fall from the suite level seating area in the Pit during Wednesday night’s Fresno State/UNM Lobos men’s basketball game.

UNM did not identify the male fan, but did say initial reports indicated the incident was an accident.

Assistant Athletic Director for Communications Frank Mercogliano gave the Journal the following statement late Wednesday:

“At tonight’s basketball game a male fan did fall from the US Bank Club and Suite Level in an accident. He was alert, but in pain and he was taken to the hospital with a leg injury. We will talk with folks and get statements to find out exactly what happened but from initial reports it sounds like a complete accident.”