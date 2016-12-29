Coordinated effort gives funeral to veteran without family

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

LONGMONT, Colo. — An 86-year-old Korean War veteran who died without relatives to arrange his funeral now has a plot at the Fort Logan National Cemetery.

The Times-Call reports (http://bit.ly/2iuBy8p) Carroll-Lewellen Funeral & Cremation donated the casket and about $6,000 in services for U.S. Army Sgt. Robert P. Buddecke’s full military funeral.

Heath and Reanna Carroll both have relatives who are veterans.

Heath said it’s important to take care of veterans who die without family.

Senior wellness nurse Renita Henson described Buddecke as an opinionated man whose ornery nature appealed to her.

She said he was most proud of being his second wife’s caregiver before she died.

Advertisement Continue reading

Henson had helped Buddecke secure housing and later stepped in to assist in coordinating his funeral.

The cemetery provided the plot, headstone and casket vault.

___

Information from: Daily Times-Call, http://timescall.com/