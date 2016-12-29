Man, 17, charged with killing woman trying to stop burglary

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

HOUSTON — A 17-year-old man is charged with capital murder for the fatal shooting of a 22-year-old Houston woman who was trying to stop him from breaking into her car.

Police say Broderick Delance Knight is accused of the Dec. 16 slaying of Karla Carias. She was visiting her boyfriend and his father at a southeast Houston apartment complex when they heard someone breaking into her car.

They ran outside, the burglar fled to a getaway car and one of the occupants leaned out a window and fired a single shot while speeding off.

Carias was hit and was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Knight is charged with aggravated robbery in another case and court records show he’s a fugitive from juvenile authorities. He’s held without bond facing a court appearance Friday.