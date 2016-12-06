Funeral set for three children slain in Four Hills shooting

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The funeral for the three children slain by their mother’s ex-boyfriend in a murder-suicide in Four Hills earlier this month will be held Monday, according to a statement from their parents.

Joshua and Cheryl Mascarenas thanked everyone who has supported and comforted their family and said their children will be remembered as generous, loving and kind.

“The time has come for us to lay our children to rest with the utmost dignity and respect,” according to the statement. “We will celebrate their lives and we will treasure their memories for the rest of ours.”

Elijah Mascarenas, 5, Olivia Mascarenas, 6, and Ian Mascarenas, 9, were shot and killed Dec. 5 and Cheryl Mascarenas, 36, was critically injured. Police say her ex-boyfriend, George Daniel Wechsler, 45, lay in wait for the family to return home and then shot them all before shooting himself. He was taken to the hospital where he died.

It is unclear if Cheryl Mascarenas has been released from the hospital but a spokeswoman for the Albuquerque Police Department said she believes she will be attending the funeral.

The funeral service will be held Jan. 2 at 1 p.m. at the Believers Center of Albuquerque on 320 Waterfall SE. The internment will be at Fairview Memorial Park at 700 Yale SE.