Police investigating a suspicious death in NW ABQ

By Elise Kaplan / Journal Staff Writer
Thursday, December 29th, 2016 at 6:44pm

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Officers conducting a welfare check on the 3500 block of Plateau Place NW  Thursday afternoon discovered a dead person, according to a spokesman for the Albuquerque Police Department.

Officer Daren DeAguero said the death is being treated as suspicious. He did not say how the person died.

“At this time we are investigating all avenues into the death of the subject,” he said.

He did not provide the gender or name of the person.

-This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.

