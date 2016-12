.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A pedestrian died after being struck by a car on San Mateo near Highlands SE Thursday evening, according to a spokesman for the Albuquerque Police Department.

Officer Daren DeAguero said the pedestrian died at the hospital. He did not identify the person or give a gender or age.

He did not say how the crash occurred.

Southbound San Mateo at Highlands will be closed while police investigate.