Police looking for family of 6 children

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque Police Department is asking the public for help in finding a family they say are missing.

The family of six children were last seen at a home at 511 59th NW on Dec. 18th.

Here are the names of the children and a description of them.

1. Zion Fazio-Stone: 13-year old male, 5 feet tall, 120 pounds, black hair, hazel eyes

2. Jarod Fazio: 10-year old male, 4 feet 6 inches tall, 100 pounds, black hair, hazel eyes

3. Ariel Fazio: 10-year old female, 4 feet 6 inches tall, 100 pounds, black hair, hazel eyes

4. Jedidiah Fazio-Lee: 5 yo male, 3 feet 4 inches tall, 50 pounds, black hair, hazel eyes

5. Ameth Fazio-Yonker: 3 to 5 month old male, 2 feet 1 inch tall, 20 pounds, black hair, hazel eyes

6. Xavier Fazio: 14 yo male, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 150 pounds, black hair, hazel eyes