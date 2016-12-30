Year-end party, symphony and circus arts top the entertainment list

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

SANTA FE, N.M. — Santa Fe is offering its second year of a New Year’s Eve celebration on the Plaza, starting at 8:45 p.m. and running through 12:15 a.m. next year. The free festivities include Sol Fire and Nosotros spinning tunes, a Zia symbol will be raised at the stroke of midnight, and fireworks will blast off.

Heaters and bonfires will be set up to help the crowd stay warm, but if you’re looking for indoor festivities, check out Galactic Jungle, a 21+ event hailed as “the biggest party Meow Wolf has thrown yet!” Running 8 p.m.-1:30 a.m., the party promises “superb sound, gorgeous lights, immersive art, ridiculously fun DJs” and more.

This event will be held at the Shellaberger Tennis Center, located on the campus of the Santa Fe University of Art and Design and most easily accessible from the Siringo Road entrance. Tickets are $30 and available through meowwolf.com.

CLASSICAL HIGH: What better way to lead into the New Year than with the soaring

voices and powerful percussion of Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony? The Performance Santa Fe Orchestra will present the masterwork during a 1 p.m. family concert ($20, $5 children under 18) and a 5 p.m. regular performance ($48-$100) on Saturday at the Lensic Performing Arts Center, 211 W. San Francisco St.

The symphony has been adopted by Nazis and Marxists, idealists and cynics, those seeing universal brotherhood in its words and notes and those hearing a call to power. Get tickets from performancesantafe.org or www.ticketssantafe.org and you can decide.

OR JUST HIGH UP: Those tumblers, jugglers, aerialists, clowns and stilt-walkers are at it again. Wise Fool New Mexico is aiming to lift your spirits with its Holiday Family Cabaret. Performances will be 7 p.m. today and 4 p.m. Saturday at the Wise Fool Studio, 1131-B Siler Road (the green warehouse near the intersection with Agua Fria), with all proceeds benefiting the studio, which offers classes in the circus arts to young and old alike. Tickets for the cabaret, available through brownpapertickets.com or at the door, are $10-$15 for adults and $5 for kids.