Keep the change? Cops say man tipped server with Valium pill

By Associated Press
Friday, December 30th, 2016 at 11:12am

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Here's a tip: Don't give a prescription painkiller as a gratuity.

According to police, that gesture led to trouble for a patron of a Pennsylvania casino on Thursday.

State police say the man at the Sands Casino in Bethlehem tipped a server with a Valium pill.

The Morning Call reports (http://bit.ly/2ig70tw) David Carnevale, of Caldwell, New Jersey, faces a charge of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He was released on his own recognizance.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 6. A working phone number for Carnevale could not be found.

