Police ID man found dead on Edith and Lomas NE

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The man found dead in the street on Edith south of Lomas NE has been identified as 55-year-old Wilfred Salas of Albuquerque, according to a spokesman for the Albuquerque Police Department.

Officer Fred Duran said detectives are asking anyone with information about his death, or about a yellow truck that was seen in the area before his death, to contact Crime Stoppers at (505) 843-STOP.

He did not say how Salas died. Police initially said he had been shot, then that he had been stabbed, before walking it back and saying they did not know how he died.

Duran said they still don’t know the cause of death Friday.

“This is an active and on-going murder investigation,” Duran said.

Translating for her mother Estela Padilla, Margarita Padilla told the Journal Wednesday that Salas lived in the apartment complex on the corner of Edith and Lomas.

“She hadn’t seen him for three months until yesterday when saw him in the morning,” Margarita Padilla said.

Estela Padilla said she had heard screaming and an argument in the street a couple hours before Salas’ body was found.