Rio Rancho police seek tips in Monday gun store burglary

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

Thieves used a stolen truck to smash into a Rio Rancho gun shop during the early morning hours Monday, making off with several firearms, according to the Rio Rancho Police Department.

Now, the department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the burglars.

Rio Rancho officers responded to a burglar alarm that was set off at 3:54 a.m. Monday at Bulldog Firearms at 2502 Southern Blvd. SE.

“When officers arrived, it was clear a large vehicle smashed through the front entrance to the store and significant damage was observed inside,” Lt. Brett Denison said in a news release issued today. “Gun cases were also damages and it appeared several guns were taken.”

Advertisement Continue reading

Security camera video shows a Ford F350 truck backing into the store, two males getting out and stealing several firearms, then leaving in the same vehicle.

RRPD confirmed that the truck used in the burglary was stolen and it has been recovered in Albuquerque — it was abandoned on the side of a road, Denison said. No guns were inside the truck.

Rio Rancho police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects from the video. Contact Detective Carlos Railey at 505-896-8203 or email at crailey@rrnm.gov with information.