La Fonda takes top awards

SANTA FE, N.M. — La Fonda on the Plaza picked up a couple of major awards at the New Mexico Hospitality Association’s annual awards banquet.

The Santa Fe hotel earned 2016’s Hotel of the Year honors, while its sales director Ed Pulsifer was named “Hospitality Professional of the Year.”

The awards were announced during the recent “Top HAT Awards Gala” that the association says celebrates “the outstanding tourism and hospitality teams and individuals who have shown exceptional dedication to their organization and to the growth of tourism in New Mexico.”

Other premier award winners were Alyson Hyder of Taos Central Reservations/Taos.org (Tourism Professional of the Year) and the Village of Ruidoso and Santa Fe (Destination of the Year).

The personnel category winners were:

Back-of-House Food & Beverage Employee of the Year: Salvador Morales, Eldorado Hotel & Spa

Back-of-House Hospitality Employee of the Year: William J. Andazola, Home2 Suites by Hilton in Albuquerque

Front-of-House Food & Beverage Employee of the Year: Jeannie Whitman, Holiday Inn Express & Suites-Gallup East

Front-of-House Hospitality Employee of the Year: Mark Shott, Home2 Suites by Hilton in Albuquerque

The marketing category winners were:

Best Broadcast Campaign: Music in the Mountains True, Town of Red River

Best Digital Campaign: #ThePuebloStory, Indian Pueblo Cultural Center

Best Print Campaign: Austin, Texas Initiative, TOURISM Santa Fe

Most Innovative Campaign: Native American Artist Rooms, Native Lodge – Heritage Hotels & Resorts

The product development category winners were:

Best New Experience: Santa Fe Margarita Trail, TOURISM Santa Fe

Outstanding Attraction: Meow Wolf’s House of Eternal Return, Meow Wolf

Outstanding Event: Los Alamos ScienceFest 2015, Los Alamos Commerce & Development Corp.