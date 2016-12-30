Menorah outside Chandler home twisted into shape of swastika

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

CHANDLER, Ariz. — Police are investigating who was responsible for twisting a menorah outside a Chandler home into the shape of a swastika.

Chandler police spokesman Seth Tyler says the religious symbol made from PVC pipe was displayed in the front yard as part of Hanukkah.

No arrests have been made.

Investigators are turning to neighbors to see if they saw anything or captured surveillance video of the incident.

Officers were called to the home Friday on a trespassing call.

Tyler says the incident is being investigated as a felony trespassing case.

He says the discovery was disturbing but added it wasn’t the place of police to deem an offense as a hate crime.

Tyler says the hate-crime designation isn’t a charge but rather an enhancement to be considered when people are sentenced.