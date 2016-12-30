McCrory appears to make one last attempt to stick it to the Democrat who beat him

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

With just one day to go before he leaves office, North Carolina Gov. Pat McCrory (R) threw a legal hail mary to the U.S. Supreme Court in another apparent effort to undermine his Democratic successor’s ability to govern.

McCrory filed an emergency request to the Supreme Court asking the justices to pause court-ordered special elections for more than two dozen state legislative districts in 2017 — special elections in which Democrats could have an opportunity to pick up seats in North Carolina’s GOP-dominated legislature.

A federal court found this summer that 28 state House and Senate were racially gerrymandered, but the three-judge panel made the unusual decision to let the election go forward in those districts because they decided it was too late to redraw the maps. After the election, the court ordered the legislature to redraw the lines by March and hold special elections later in 2017.

Republicans have a veto-proof supermajority in both North Carolina chambers. Democrats, who seized the governor’s mansion this fall, were excited at the prospect of having a rare second chance to pick up state House and Senate seats in 2017. If the Supreme Court grants McCrory’s request for a stay, though, Democrats could have to wait until the 2018 midterm elections to try to win more seats under a new electoral map.

That would mean Gov.-elect Roy Cooper (D) would spend two years — instead of potentially far less time — working with a Republican-dominated legislature that’s already proved to be combative. After Cooper unseated McCrory this fall, Republicans convened a special session and passed legislation that would limit his power to appoint Cabinet positions and state and local elections boards. McCrory signed the legislation even though he described parts of it “wrong and short-sighted.”

McCrory’s government was already appealing the court’s decision to require lawmakers to redraw the map, but the incoming Democratic governor could simply drop the appeal.

Advertisement Continue reading

McCrory’s request comes a day before he leaves office; Cooper will be sworn in shortly after the clock strikes midnight and Saturday turns to Sunday. It appears to be one more, last-minute attempt to stop a map-redrawing and special elections from going forward that could cause Republicans to lose some power in the state legislature.

“On Election Day, millions of North Carolina voters went to the polls and selected the state legislators who would represent them in the general assembly for two-year terms in accordance with the North Carolina Constitution. Or so they thought,” reads the petition, which was sent to Chief Justice John Roberts, who handles emergency appeals for the 4th Circuit but would likely refer it to the entire eight-member court.

It’s not clear what chance McCrory’s request to put a hold on the map-redrawing and special elections will have in the Supreme Court. Also on Friday, McCrory appointed several of his top aides to key positions on state boards.

On Friday, Cooper filed his own lawsuit against Republicans: To stop the recently passed law taking away his power to appoint people to the state elections board. On Friday evening, a county judge agreed to put a temporary hold on the law from going into effect on Jan. 1 until the lawsuit could go forward.

Cooper’s legal team said in court more challenges would be filed in the weeks to come, which means North Carolina will likely be awash in lawsuits in the new year.