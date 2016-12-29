.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

was quite surprised to find the ABQ Journal considered Rodney Terry’s blow-up Wednesday night regarding a fan taunt significant enough for front page material. While I would consider the fan’s comment “questionable”, I never thought referring to team members as “thugs” racist, but apparently it is. I am a big Rodney Terry fan, and think he’s an excellent coach, but feel he needs to grow another layer of skin.

— Bob, UNM Area

OMG STOP THE PRESSES! Poor Fresno St. Coach got his feelings hurt over a fans comment. It’s a basketball game for goodness sakes. I cannot believe the Journal deemed this news worthy, let alone the front page. Toughen up there Coach Snowflake, this is NCAA Division 1. Get used to it.

— JJK, ABQ.

Advertisement Continue reading

The readership numbers on, and thus the interest in, the “thug” story were very high. And front-page placement seems to be not only a function of how strong a certain story is, but what the other options for that day are. — Randy, Journal

OUT OF TIMEOUTS with 9.8 seconds left in the game, Fresno State coach Rodney Terry engaged a Pit fan in a ploy trying to “ice” Lobo free throw shooter Elijah Brown. No luck there as Brown made both of the free throws. However, I doubt if Terry knew that his action would result in a national news story. Someone should record the insults that will be hurled at the UNM players and coaches this weekend as the Lobos head to San Diego State on Sunday and then Utah State on Wednesday. Much ado about nothing.

— ’72 Lobo

WELL … I see Cullen had one of his normal NM Lobo games at his new school Ol’ Miss vs Kentucky. 0 points, 1 assist, 4 turnovers and three fouls … all in nine minutes! Yup … don’t miss him any more this year than last. Think he blew any kisses to the Kentucky bench?

— MarkD

FRESNO STATE coach Rodney Terry definitely overreacted to the “thug” comment about his players. When you think of a thug, you think of a punk, or troublemaker. When did that word become so offensive? This shows how thin skinned our society has become. He may have to create a “Safe Space” for his players in the future to shield them from hurtful words!

— Marie

FOR THOSE very few true D-1 athletes in NM, the state schools are not the only option. Do you really think that Landry Jones of Artesia considered for a moment to turn down the University of Oklahoma for either UNM or NMSU, who also offered him a scholarship? I Guess some would prefer never to win again with a roster of all local players than be competitive.

Advertisement Continue reading

— Den the Lobo

IT’S TIME to quit blaming coaches for not recruiting NM athletes and to start blaming the athletes who go to out of state schools.

— Fan’s Fan

UNM ATHLETICS is offering $2 tickets for the Dec. 31st Lobo women’s basketball game. However, event parking is still $10. Meaning, it is going to cost 5 times as much to park your car as it does to get into the game. That’s like a mouse giving birth to an elephant. I think UNM Athletics Marketing needs a good dose of reality.

— North Valley Wally

FOR THOSE interested the New Mexico State Aggies went to the final four in basketball in 1970. They went to the sweet sixteen in 1952, 1968, 1969, 1970 & 1992. They have also had 22 NCAA appearances from 1952 thru 2015. They have been conference champs on 15 occasions since 1937 and have won 9 conference tournament championships. They are one of 34 college basketball teams with multiple NBA retired jerseys from former players Sam Lacey and John Williamson. This in itself is very unique!

— DS, Los Lunas