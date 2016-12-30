Aggie men top UTEP for 11th straight win

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

LAS CRUCES — Ian Baker scored 24 points — 18 from 3 — and Jemerrio Jones had 17 points and 11 rebounds and New Mexico State beat UTEP 79-70 in men’s basketball on Friday night.

It was the 11th consecutive win for the 13-2 Aggies, 19th straight at home. It also is the second consecutive season New Mexico State has swept the home-and-home series with the rival Miners.

UTEP (2-10) started with a 10-0 run before Johnathon Wilkins’ layup almost five minutes into the game put the Aggies on the scoreboard. The Miners led 14-5 before New Mexico State (13-2) amassed a barrage of 3s in succession.

Baker, Matt Taylor, Braxton Huggins, and another by Baker and Huggins put the Aggies up 20-14. Baker made a pair of free throws and added another 3 for a 25-16 lead.

Baker shot 6 for 10 from deep.

Down 38-30 at halftime, UTEP’s Matt Willms made a jumper, a layup and dunk to trim the deficit to two. Baker blunted the rally with a jumper and a 3, Eli Chuha made one of two free throws and Jones’ layup put the Aggies up 10 and UTEP couldn’t get closer than five.

Dominic Arts led UTEP with 20 points.

New Mexico State next plays on Thursday at Missouri-Kansas City in its Western Athletic Conference opener.

Box score: New Mexico State 79, UTEP 70