Tucson police search for suspect after 2 shot outside lounge

TUCSON, Ariz. — Police in Tucson are searching for suspects after two men were shot in an altercation outside a hookah lounge.

The shooting happened at about 2:30 a.m. Saturday in the parking lot of the business about a mile north of Davis-Monthan Air Force Base.

Police spokesman Sgt. Pete Dugan says a group of people were denied entry to the lounge and a fight then broke out in the parking lot. Someone fired multiple times with a gun and two men were hit. Friends took them to the hospital.

Dugan says one of the men has life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made and Tucson police detectives are investigating.