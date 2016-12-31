Top 25 Capsules

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

OMAHA, Neb. — Jalen Brunson scored a career-high 27 points, and No. 1 Villanova extended its school-record winning streak to 20 games with an 80-70 victory over No. 10 Creighton on Saturday.

The game marked only the second time in Big East history that two unbeaten teams met in a conference game, and it lived up to the hype until the Wildcats (14-0, 2-0) pulled away in the final minutes.

Kris Jenkins added 21 points and Josh Hart had 18 points and 10 rebounds for the defending national champions.

Marcus Foster led the Bluejays (13-1, 1-1) with 22 points. Justin Patton had 18 points and eight rebounds.

After Isaiah Zierden’s 3-pointer with 4:47 left tied it at 66, the Bluejays missed four straight shots before Maurice Watson Jr. snaked his way for a layup to cut the deficit to five with a minute left. The Wildcats made all six of their free throws in the last 36 seconds to finish off the win.

___

VIRGINIA TECH 89, No. 5 DUKE 75

BLACKSBURG, Va. — Justin Bibbs scored 18 points to lead Virginia Tech to the upset in the Atlantic Coast Conference opener for both teams.

Bibbs broke out of a season-long slump, hitting 6 of 9 from the field, including a season-high four 3-pointers for the Hokies (12-1, 1-0), who won their eighth straight game.

Virginia Tech snapped a nine-game losing streak to Duke (12-2, 0-1), which played without preseason All-America Grayson Allen, who was suspended indefinitely by Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski after tripping an Elon player on Dec. 21 — the third such incident in Allen’s career.

The Hokies led from start to finish, jumping out to a 47-31 halftime lead. The Blue Devils got as close to 52-41 in the second half after a 3-pointer by Luke Kennard with 15:29 remaining, but got no closer.

Ahmed Hill had 17 points for Virginia Tech, which shot 55.2 percent (32 of 58).

Kennard paced the Blue Devils with 34 points.

___

No. 6 LOUISVILLE 77, No. 16 INDIANA 62

INDIANAPOLIS — Donovan Mitchell scored a career-high 25 points and Deng Adel had 17 for Louisville.

The Cardinals (12-2) closed out their non-conference schedule with three wins over Top 20 teams.

OG Anunoby finished with 14 points and James Blackmon Jr. added 10 as the Hoosiers (10-4) lost for the second time in four days.

Louisville broke open a close game with a 15-4 run late in the first half and led 39-27 at halftime.

Indiana used a 13-4 spurt to cut the Cardinals’ 14-point lead to 50-44 with 12:20 left, but Mitchell scored eight straight points for Louisville to make it 58-46 and the Hoosiers never got closer than seven the rest of the way.

___

No. 7 GONZAGA 81, PACIFIC 61

STOCKTON, Calif. — Jordan Mathews scored 16 points and Gonzaga went on a big run in the second half to beat Pacific.

Gonzaga (14-0, 2-0 West Coast Conference) trailed by eight with 17:13 remaining before going on a 25-4 run in a 10-minute span. Mathews and Josh Perkins had two 3-pointers apiece during the spurt to help the Bulldogs continue their best start in school history.

Perkins finished with nine points and Przemek Karnowski added 19 points, five rebounds and seven assists to offset a slow night from leading scorer Nigel Williams-Goss. Williams-Goss had nine points on 4-of-10 shooting.

Jacob Lampkin had a career-high 18 points for Pacific. The Tigers (6-9, 0-2) were seeking their first win against a Top 25 team since the 2005 NCAA Tournament.

___

GEORGIA TECH 75, No. 9 NORTH CAROLINA 63

ATLANTA — Josh Okogie scored 26 points and Ben Lammers had 11 points and 11 rebounds as Georgia Tech pulled off a major upset in the Atlantic Coast Conference opener for both teams.

Justin Jackson finished with 16 points and Nate Britt scored 13 for the Tar Heels, who committed a season-high 20 turnovers. North Carolina (12-3, 0-1) never led after Okogie hit two free throws with 11:59 remaining.

Josh Heath scored 15 points and Quinton Stephens had 11 for Georgia Tech (9-4, 1-0), the ACC’s youngest and least experienced teams.

___

No. 20 FLORIDA ST. 60, No. 12 VIRGINIA 58

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Dwayne Bacon scored 26 of his 29 points after halftime and hit the go-ahead 3-pointer with 4 seconds left for Florida State.

Bacon scored the last seven points during a 9-0 run for the Seminoles (14-1, 2-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) that turned a 51-49 deficit into a 56-51 lead, and then answered quickly after Kyle Guy’s 3-pointer had given Virginia a 58-57 lead with 8.8 seconds to play.

Guy scored 14 points and three others had 10 for Virginia (11-2, 1-1), which lost for just the second time in its last 37 ACC home games.

The Seminoles won their 10th straight as they began a stretch of six consecutive games against teams in the Top 25, or likely to be there.

___

No. 17 XAVIER 81, GEORGETOWN 76

WASHINGTON — Edmond Sumner scored a career-high 28 points on his birthday and J. P. Macura added 23 for Xavier.

The Musketeers (12-2, 2-0 Big East) trailed by six points early in the second half, but slowly chipped away at the deficit. Macura’s 3-pointer put Xavier up for good at 62-59 with 8:23 remaining and his two free throws capped a 13-5 run to give the Musketeers their largest lead, 72-64 with 3:58 remaining.

L.J. Peak scored 21 points for the Hoyas (8-6, 0-2). Rodney Pryor had 20 including 10 straight for Georgetown after Macura’s free throws. Trailing 77-74, Pryor missed a potential game-tying 3-pointer with 24 seconds remaining.

___

No. 20 SAINT MARY’S 72, SAN DIEGO 60

MORAGA, Calif. — Jock Landale scored 14 points and Tanner Krebs added 12 to help Saint Mary’s beat San Diego.

Krebs, a redshirt freshman from the Australian island of Tasmania, made all four of his 3-point shots for the Gaels (12-1, 2-0 WCC), who won their sixth straight game. Freshman Jordan Ford equaled his career-best with 12 points.

Brett Bailey scored 19 points to lead the Toreros (7-7, 0-2).

___

No. 24 NOTRE DAME 78, PITTSBURGH 77, OT

PITTSBURGH — Steve Vasturia knocked down a 3-pointer from the wing with 2.5 seconds left in overtime for Notre Dame.

The Panthers took a 77-75 lead on a runner by Jamel Artis with 41 seconds to play. Vasturia missed a shot but grabbed his own rebound with 21 seconds left. The Irish reset their offense and Vasturia ended up with the ball in the corner. He faked a shot, took a step to his right and made the 3-pointer right in front of the Notre Dame bench to quiet a raucous Petersen Events Center.

Bonzie Colson led the Fighting Irish (12-2, 1-0) with 21 points and 14 rebounds. Vasturia shook off foul trouble to finish with 15 while Matt Farrell added 15 for Notre Dame in the Atlantic Coast Conference opener for both teams.

Artis and Michael Young finished with 25 points each for Pitt (11-3, 0-1).