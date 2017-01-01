A year in focus
Published: Sunday, January 1st, 2017 at 12:05am
Updated: Saturday, December 31st, 2016 at 11:13pm
Nick Estes, a University of New Mexico student activist, leads a group of protesters burning copies of UNM's official seal April 29. The seal contains an image of a conquistador and a frontiersman, which some students say is racist. (Marla Brose/Journal)
.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — An anti-Donald Trump protest erupts into violence in Downtown Albuquerque. Community members gather, grieve for a 10-year-old girl brutally slain. A child chomps on watermelon in the summertime. And, through stretched threads, a weaver in Santa Fe is seen.
Albuquerque Journal photographers captured these images – some of their favorites – and many more in 2016. See the full slideshow at ABQJournal.com.
Share