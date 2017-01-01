Journal will be bringing a ‘Bright Spot’ every day

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

The news isn’t all bad – even if it might seem that way some days.

And for those of you who would like to make sure you get at least a dose of good news in your Albuquerque Journal, we are introducing a way to nudge you in that direction.

Beginning today, we will designate one story a day as a “Bright Spot.” It could be on Page 1, on the business page, in sports or anywhere in the Journal. If the story isn’t on Page 1, we will tell you on Page 1 where to find it. Today, we have selected a story on Page 11 in Life in New Mexico about La Cueva High School senior Eliana O’Brien, the only New Mexican selected to perform at the U.S. Army All-American Bowl later this week as part of the U.S. Army All-American Marching Band.

In coming up with our daily bright spot, we will look at our daily story lineup along with other sources such as the city’s ABQKindness app. And we welcome your suggestions. Just label them Bright Spot and email them to newsroom@abqjournal.com.