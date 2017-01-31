Family New Year’s fun in Duke City

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Everybody, welcome to 2017.

But before Albuquerque could ring in the New Year, it had some celebrating to do. And there were several official parties happening throughout the Duke City on Saturday.

Civic Plaza in Downtown drew a bundled-up crowd, where partygoers counted down to midnight. While, in a rare occurrence, New Year’s Eve coincided with the final night of Hanukkah and there was a celebration for that at Balloon Fiesta Park. Even the kids got in on the action before bedtime with a balloon drop at Explora when the clock struck noon.

By 9:30 p.m., Civic Plaza was bumping with hundreds of people in a festive mood. A crowd had gathered on the stage, and was dancing to Michael Jackson’s hits and other pop songs. There were several bars selling alcoholic beverages, as well as food trucks, fire pits, a crowded ice rink and inflatables for kids at the event that had a family-oriented feel.

“It’s amazing,” said Amelia Reyes Sandoval, who was her husband’s designated driver. “I mean, usually you have to pay to go out and celebrate New Year’s. When I saw that everybody was invited (to this event), I was like, ‘Oh, that’s amazing.'”

Garrison Benally bought a beer and chatted with friends. He said he was probably going to have a drink before heading home prior to the countdown.

“I’m too old for late nights anymore,” he said.

At Balloon Fiesta Park, organizers had planned to go for a world record by lighting the largest menorah in history – one made out of the city’s famous hot air balloons.

Because of the wet and windy weather, that plan was nixed and the crowd settled for burners alone being lit.

The mood remained cheerful, though.

The countdown to the menorah lighting was led by Mayor Richard Berry, who got a round of applause from the crowd for being a mensch – that’s a stand-up guy for you non-Yiddish speakers.

There was also a live band and food following the lighting.

Marty Finston, a member of B’nai Israel in Albuquerque, went to the event with his friend and their wives.

“I had a friend in from out of town and wanted to show them something out of the ordinary,” Finston said. “And, more importantly, something exciting involving the local Jewish community.”

Jessa Mitchell, 17, attended with her mother and sister. She said her family is Christian, but likes experiencing other cultures’ holiday traditions.

“There are usually nice and happy people around the holidays,” she said.

Albuquerque’s youngsters got in on the celebration at Explora earlier in the day.

A huge crowd of children counted down to noon, at which time 2,017 balloons were dropped into the fountain at the science center and children’s museum in the Old Town area.

Joshua Serafin, a 9- year-old from Los Lunas, plucked up a blue balloon during the celebration.

“I loved it,” said Mercy Serafin, Joshua’s mother. “The kids got to experience New Year’s.”