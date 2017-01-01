San Antonio records 151 homicides in 2016, most in 2 decades

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio police say they investigated 151 homicides in 2016, making the year the deadliest in the Alamo city in more than two decades and up 61 percent from a year ago.

The homicide count is the highest since 142 in 1995, but below the 220 recorded earlier in that decade. Last year, the tally was 94.

Police Chief William McManus tells the San Antonio Express-News (http://bit.ly/2iTnLre ) about one-fourth of the killings are spontaneous murders that are “really difficult” to explain.

Figures show about 40 percent of the killings have been related to drugs or connected to families or acquaintances.

Police say they won’t have the number of solved homicide cases for 2016 until later this month.