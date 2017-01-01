No injuries as small plane crashes into New Braunfels house

By Associated Press
Sunday, January 1st, 2017 at 4:20pm

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — A small single-seat airplane has crashed into a South Central Texas home but authorities say the pilot and four people inside the home have escaped without injury.

New Braunfels police say the 67-year-old pilot, identified only as a Converse man, says the plane lost power late Sunday morning and he tried to land in a vacant field. The aircraft clipped some power lines and flipped, coming to rest on a carport attached to a home.

A small fuel leak was contained by firefighters.

New Braunfels is about 30 miles northeast of San Antonio.

