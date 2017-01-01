Lobos stun San Diego State

The Lobos, who trailed by 11 at halftime, took a 64-62 lead on two free throws by Williams with 45 seconds remaining and he added two more at 41 seconds after an Aztec miss. Jalen Harris added a dunk after a turnover to seal it.

New Mexico (9-5, 2-0 Mountain West) beat the Aztecs, who had been 8-1 when leading at the half, for the first time in five tries.

Jeremy Hemsley scored 16 points and Trey Kell added 12 points for San Diego State (8-5, 0-1), which opened conference play as four-time defending champions with a four-game winning streak.

San Diego State used a 9-0 run in the first half to build a 14-4 lead with 13:39 remaining in the first half, and took a 36-25 lead into halftime.