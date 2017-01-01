Crash closes westbound I-40 near Carnuel

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A wreck on westbound Interstate 40 has the roadway closed between Carnuel and Tijeras Sunday evening, according to the state Department of Transportation.

A 4 p.m. update on the department’s website reports that I-40 is closed at mile marker 173. It warns that motorists should expect heavy delays.

One driver told the Journal just before 5 p.m. that she’d been stopped in traffic for about an hour.

The DOT also reported that snow and ice made for difficult conditions on Sandia Crest Road from the Crest all the way to San Antonito and on N.M. 165 from Las Hertas to mile marker 16.

Drivers should reduce speed and be prepared for winter driving conditions, the DOT said.