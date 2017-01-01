Dog duo suspected in house fire

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Firefighters say two dogs are responsible for setting a southeast Albuquerque home on fire Sunday morning.

Albuquerque firefighters responded to the home on Florida near Gibson and Louisiana around 11 a.m. Sunday and found flames and heavy smoke coming from the garage, according to spokeswoman Diane Burns.

Crews were able to extinguish the blaze.

Burns said the house was unoccupied, but two dogs were home. Firefighters believe that the dogs bumped into a kerosene heater in the garage and started the fire. Neither of the dogs was harmed.