UNM football: California athlete commits

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Ahmir Davis, a 6-for-1, 165-pound wide receiver/safety/kick returner from Muir High School in Pasadena, Calif., has verbally committed to attend the University of New Mexico.

Davis made the announcement on Twitter. He is the 10th player to commit to UNM toward its 2017 recruiting class.

Davis also had a scholarship offer from San Jose State.

No statistics for Davis’ senior season at Muir were available, but a highlight film available online shows him scoring several touchdowns as a receiver and tasking a kickoff back for a TD, as well as making plays in the secondary.

Davis is the third high school player to commit to UNM. Bryson Carroll, a dual-threat quarterback from Roosevelt High School in San Antonio, committed this summer. Wide receiver Marcus Williams of Cleveland High School in Rio Rancho signed a letter of intent last February but did not enroll last fall, becoming a “grayshirt” and part of the 2017 recruiting class.

Last month, seven junior college mid-year transfers signed with UNM and are expected to enroll later this month.