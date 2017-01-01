APS students, staff take Mannequin Challenge

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque Public Schools students and staff took part in the Mannequin Challenge recently to promote support for the APS Community Clothing Bank.

Superintendent Raquel Reedy joined high school students from across the district along with administrators, police officers, nurses, counselors, teachers and others in making a video in which they remain frozen in action like mannequins while a moving camera films them.

“Creating this video was fun, but it serves an important purpose,” said Phill Casaus, executive director of the APS Education Foundation which supports the Clothing Bank.

APS Mannequin Challenge Promotes Support for Clothing Bank from APS Education Foundation on Vimeo.

Advertisement Continue reading

The Clothing Bank serves more than 3,000 students each school year, providing them with new socks and underwear, gently used jackets and coats and vouchers for up to nine outfits and a new pair of shoes.

The public is encouraged to help with donations of new and gently used clothing dropped off at bins located at: APS Community Clothing Bank, 1130 Cardenas Drive SE; APS administration building (City Centre), 6400 Uptown Blvd. NE; Cash and checks for the Clothing Bank may be made to the APS Education Foundation by sending donations to P.O. Box 25704, Albuquerque, NM 87125. Make checks payable to the APS Education Foundation and designated to the APS Community Clothing Bank.

You also can donate online at www.apseducationfoundation.org. All monetary donations will be used to pay for new socks, shoes and undergarments given to students, organizers said in a news release. Those interested in volunteering for the Clothing Bank can contact Elizabeth Calhoon at 248-1873 or Elizabeth.calhoon@aps.edu.